Entertainment News

Diane Kruger shares sweet selfie with Norman Reedus to mark 7 years together

todayJuly 5, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Diane Kruger is celebrating seven years with partner Norman Reedus.

The National Treasure actress, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, to mark the milestone, sharing a selfie of her and the Walking Dead actor, 54, on the beach.

“Seven,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji. “I love you,” she added with another heart for good measure.

Kruger and Reedus met on the set of the 2015 film Sky and share a child together, having welcomed daughter Nova Tennessee in 2018.

Reedus is also dad to son Mingus, whom he and supermodel Helena Christensen share from their time together.

Kruger recently posted about Reedus and Nova’s relationship on Father’s Day, sharing a video of him pushing his little girl in a swing.

“Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead. seeing you show up for Nova and the family again and again makes you so sexy,” the German actress wrote.

Reedus will next be seen this fall on AMC in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, his character’s forthcoming, France-set spin-off.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

