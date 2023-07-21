AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton releases Rockstar cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You”

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

Dolly Parton has released another track from her upcoming rock album, Rockstar. Her latest is a cover of the Queen classic “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.”

Rockstar, dropping November 17, features Dolly collaborating with a whole host of A-list artists, including The Beatles‘ Paul McCartney and Ringo StarrSteven TylerSteve Perry, StingStevie NicksRichie SamboraElton John and Peter Frampton.

In addition to “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” the album has Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly covering such classic tunes as “Let It Be,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” “Freebird” and more, along with some Dolly originals.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

how-sting-(sort-of)-inspired-christopher-nolan’s-new-movie,-‘oppenheimer’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

How Sting (sort of) inspired Christopher Nolan’s new movie, ‘Oppenheimer’

Universal Pictures Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated new movie, Oppenheimer, arrives in theaters Friday, July 21. But it turns out Nolan may have never had the idea to make a movie about "the father of the atomic bomb" if it hadn't been for Sting. As EW reports, Nolan first became aware of J. Robert Oppenheimer when he was a kid in the '80s and heard Sting's song "Russians," an anti-nuclear war track from Sting's […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%