AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Don Henley, Keith Richards & more featured in new doc about 1970s session musicians

todayJuly 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ Craig Sjodin

A new documentary about the legendary session musicians of the 1970s has been picked up by Magnolia Pictures, with plans for a December release, The Wrap reports.

The documentary, Immediate Family, is the follow-up to director Denny Tedesco’s 2008 documentary, The Wrecking Crew, which focused on session musicians of the 1960s.

Immediate Family tells the story of session musicians Danny KortchmarLeland SklarRuss Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel, and features interviews with a host of A-list stars, including James TaylorKeith RichardsDon HenleyStevie NicksJackson BrowneDavid CrosbyCarole King and Linda Ronstadt.

“I’m so happy to be working with the Magnolia team again for my follow-up to The Wrecking Crew,” said Tedesco. “When The Wrecking Crew was released, it went beyond all of our expectations and continues to find new fans even today. I look forward to the same experience with Immediate Family.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘suits’-sets-streaming-record-for-acquired-series
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Suits’ sets streaming record for acquired series

Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Suits may have only recently become available to watch on Netflix, but it’s already made quite an impression. The former USA Network series, which starred Meghan Markle for eight seasons, then ran for a ninth and final season after her character was written out, set a viewing time record for an acquired series in the week of June 26-July 2. According to Nielsen, Suits had 3.14 billion minutes of […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%