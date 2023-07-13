AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Duff McKagan gets bat tattoo in honor of Ozzy Osbourne

todayJuly 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Duff McKagan got a new tattoo paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

The Guns N’ Roses bassist shared an Instagram post showing off his latest ink, a bat on top of his hand.

“I FINALLY got my @ozzyosbourne tattoo!” McKagan writes in the caption.

Ozzy, of course, infamously bit the head off a bat during a 1982 concert. As one fan quips in the comments of McKagan’s post, “This is a fake! The bat still has a head!”

In addition to being a big fan of the Prince of Darkness, McKagan worked with Ozzy on his last two solo albums: 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

parkland-families-make-emotional-visit-to-uvalde-as-a-part-of-summer-campaign
insert_link

National News

Parkland families make emotional visit to Uvalde as a part of summer campaign

(UVALDE, Texas) -- For 19-year-old Sam Schwartz, arriving in Uvalde, Texas, "was unlike anything I've ever seen." "Getting off that bus and walking to that memorial, there were 21 crosses around the fountain," he told ABC News, calling it the "most deeply disturbing thing I've ever seen." Schwartz's visit this week was part of a summer campaign organized by Patricia Oliver and her husband. The Olivers' cheerful and athletic son, […]

todayJuly 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%