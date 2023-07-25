AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Dwayne Johnson makes 7-figure donation to SAG-AFTRA strikers relief fund

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Dwayne Johnson lent his support to the SAG-AFTRA strike with a “historic” donation for union members who are currently out of work.

The seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s relief fund — the most ever received from one individual at one time — “is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running,” the foundation’s executive director, Cyd Wilson, told Variety.

“We rely on donations and grants to provide services — we have been very fortunate that we raised enough money to be able to cover all of our programs,” Wilson explains. “But when we hit a crisis like this and we’re going to spend millions and millions of dollars in financial assistance, this is when we need our high profile talent who can afford it, who are in a situation to help others.”

The national board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, has been on strike since July 14. Among the issues for both SAG-AFTRA and WGA members is how streaming has lessened payments for their work, and the encroachment of AI in the entertainment industry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

on-this-day,-july-25,-1980:-ac/dc-releases-‘back-in-black’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 25, 1980: AC/DC releases ‘Back in Black’

On This Day, July 25, 1980... AC/DC released their seventh studio album Back in Black, which was their first album following the death of singer Bon Scott. The album featured new lead singer Brian Johnson, and contained such future AC/DC classics as the title track, “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Hells Bells.” Back in Black was a massive hit for the Aussie rockers, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time. It sold […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%