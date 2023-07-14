AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dylan Scott and son Beckett rock the aging filter

todayJuly 14, 2023

Omar Vega/FilmMagic

With the old-age filter trending on the internet, “My Girl” hitmaker Dylan Scott decided to try it out with his son, Beckett.

Dylan shared the hilarious before-and-after changes via a video on Twitter. The split-screen clip opens with Dylan grinning as the aging filter offers him a glimpse of his older self, before Beckett appears from behind and gets a peek at his white-haired self, too.

“Dear God, please say this isn’t true! Amen!” Dylan tweeted.

Curious what father and son look like when they’re old? Then check out Dylan’s tweet.

On the music front, Dylan’s currently in the top 20 with his single “Can’t Have Mine.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

