Mike FM Music News

Eminem joins Ed Sheeran onstage in Detroit for “Lose Yourself” and “Stan”

todayJuly 16, 2023

Eminem and Ed Sheeran at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In his first public performance since his Rock & Roll Hall Fame induction in November 2022, Eminem joined one of his biggest celebrity fans, Ed Sheeran, onstage in Detroit on Saturday night, July 15.

As Billboard reports, Ed told the crowd that he enjoys playing Detroit because it’s Eminem’s home base, and shared that he’d eaten at Eminem’s takeout place, Mom’s Spaghetti. He then said he was going to play one of Em’s songs, but as he started “Lose Yourself,” the rapper appeared onstage to join him.

After that, the two performed “Stan” together, as they did at the Rock Hall induction, with Ed singing the hook.

“I don’t know about you, but that was pretty awesome,” Ed said. During the encore, he even wore a Detroit Lion’s jersey with the name “Mathers” — Eminem’s legal last name — on the back.

You can see footage of the performance on Ed’s Instagram.

Ed, who’s credited rapping along to Eminem songs as a kid with helping cure his stutter, first teamed up with the rapper in 2017, when they recorded the song “River” on Eminem’s album Revival. He also joined Eminem and 50 Cent on a track on Eminem’s 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By

In addition, Ed’s 2019 album No. 6 Collaborations Project featured Eminem on the song “Remember the Name.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

