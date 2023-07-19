Everything you need to know about collagen supplements, according to an expert

AD

(NEW YORK) — We hear the word collagen a lot when it comes to supplements and skin care, but what is it, exactly?

To answer all of our questions, we turned to Dr. Brandon Richland of Orange County.

What is collagen?

“Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the human body, making up approximately 25-35% of your body’s total protein content. This naturally occurring building block provides structural support to many tissues such as skin, connective tissue, bones, cartilage, muscle, tendons and ligaments,” Richland told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

What are the benefits of collagen?

“Some commonly cited benefits that collagen supplementation may provide may include improved skin elasticity and hydration, reduced wrinkles, expedited wound healing, stronger bones, increased bone density, reduced joint pain and improved nail and hair health,” Richland said.

Are there any risks involved?

“Collagen supplements are generally considered safe,” Richland said, “but risks exist, such as bloating, diarrhea, heartburn, rash, elevated liver tests and allergic response among others.”

Should I be taking a collagen supplement?

“Collagen supplementation may be beneficial to a wide range of patients, such as those who are looking for anti-aging benefits, improved bone strength and reduced joint pain,” Richland said.

What should I look for in a collagen supplement?

“The best forms of collagen supplementation come as hydrolyzed collagen (aka collagen peptides), or as capsules,” Richland said. “You may also want to find a supplement that contains all three major types of collagen, including Type I, and Type III collagen for skin health and Type II collagen for bone/joint support.”