Rev Rock Report

Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt apologizes for comments about Slash & Richard Fortus

todayJuly 27, 2023

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has apologized for his response to Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus’ defense of his bandmate Slash.

As previously reported, in a Planet Rock interview Bettencourt suggested “most guitar players I admire” wouldn’t be able to handle working with Rihanna like he did, and he even mentioned Slash by name. Fortus responded by insisting the gig “wouldn’t be a struggle” for Slash. Bettencourt tried to clarify his statements, but wound up insulting Fortus, calling him a “replacement player in GUNS.”

But in a new video posted to Instagram, Bettencourt is apologizing for the entire controversy. 

“I’m not that guy, I don’t wanna be that guy. I’m not interested in this s***, it actually makes me sick,” he says. “Bottom line is, this is on me. I need to keep my f****** mouth shut.” 

He adds, “I got asked a question about Rihanna, and my answer was ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. I’ll take full responsibility for it … I tried to make a point, it kind of backfired on me. I do a lot of press, and every once in a while you say stupid s***.”

He apologized to both Slash and Fortus, acknowledging that the latter “had a complete right to defend” his bandmate, adding his comments “came across very arrogant” and “very offensive.” 

And Fortus appears to have accepted the apology, commenting on the post, “Contacting you directly to make arrangements for that beer.”

