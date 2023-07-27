AD
Famous friends help Mick Jagger celebrate his 80th birthday in London

July 27, 2023

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday, July 26, with a star-studded bash at his London home, People reports.

Famous faces who attended the celebration included Lenny Kravitz; Jagger’s ex and mother of four of his eight children, Jerry Hall; director Baz Luhrman; and Angelica Huston

But that’s not all. The partying continued at the London nightclub Embargo Republica, where, according to The Daily Mail, additional guests included Jagger’s Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood, Mick’s daughters JadeElizabeth and Georgia MayStella McCartney and others.

Jagger’s current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, also attended the bashes, although she was photographed wearing a boot on her foot. Before the celebration she shared a message to her man on social media, alongside a photo of them together and another of them with their 7-year-old son, Deveraux. She captioned the photos, “Happy Birthday my Love.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Russell Crowe remembers chance encounter with “hero of mine” Sinéad O’Connor

Steve Granitz/WireImage With fans, both famous and not, mourning the death of 56-year-old Sinéad O'Connor, Oscar winner Russell Crowe added his memories on X, formerly Twitter, of a chance meeting with the "Nothing Compares 2 U" star. "Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us," Crowe began in the thread Wednesday, July […]

Lady A previews unreleased, nostalgic track, “A Love Song”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy The new music teases continue for Lady A. The country trio recently posted a preview of an unreleased track titled "A Love Song." "It’s about that pivotal relationship moment if you’re going to dig in and make it work or head separate ways," Lady […]

On This Day, July 27, 1976: John Lennon gets his Green Card

On This Day, July 27, 1976... After a four-year legal battle, John Lennon received his Green Card, granting him permanent residency status in the United States. The Beatles icon faced deportation due to his political activism and 1968 marijuana conviction, but in 1975, the U.S. Court of Appeals overturned the deportation order. Lennon and wife Yoko […]

