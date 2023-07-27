AD
Uncategorized

Fan of The Who makes charity donation in exchange for special painting of the ban

todayJuly 27, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

The Who’s support of their one young artist has now brought in a hefty donation for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity. 

post on their website details how paintings created on an iPad by bass player Jon Button’s 9-year-old son, Kezlowe Button, became a big hit with fans after they were posted online last Christmas. When the band brought their The Who Hits Back U.K. tour to Scotland’s Edinburgh Castle in early July, Kezlowe sent them a new painting of Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey surrounded by bagpipes. One fan loved the new painting so much that he wanted it for himself.

John Chamley reached out to The Who to see if he could purchase the painting in exchange for a $650 donation to the charity, which is near and dear to the band, and they agreed. They mounted a digital print of the painting on a canvas, and Pete and Roger even autographed it for Chamley.

Teenage Cancer Trust, founded in 1990, seeks to improve the cancer experience for young people. Daltrey is as patron of the charity.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

