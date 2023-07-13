AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Fatality confirmed in Vermont flooding amid extreme weather nationwide

todayJuly 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in Vermont announced Thursday that one person was killed during this week’s flooding.

Stephen Davoll, 63, from Barre City, died Wednesday as a result of a drowning accident in his home, the Vermont Department of Health said. Davoll is the first confirmed fatality in the state related to this week’s storms and flooding.

The death comes as extreme weather continues to ravage the country, with heat waves in the West, and severe storms in the Midwest and East.

Severe storms spawned multiple tornadoes across northern Illinois on Wednesday evening that knocked down trees, ripped off roofs and disrupted hundreds of flights in the Chicago area.

There were at least five reported tornadoes in the Prairie State — two in Cook County and one each in DuPage, Kane and McHenry counties. One of the twisters that touched down in Cook County reportedly damaged warehouses on the west side of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Damage to homes and other buildings were reported elsewhere, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 170 flights departing O’Hare International Airport were canceled while over 500 were delayed on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

There were two other reported tornadoes in Iowa and Michigan, with reports of damage in the latter, as well as damaging straight-line winds over 70 miles per hour recorded from Texas to Michigan. There were also numerous reports of golf ball-sized hail in Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.

The dangerous weather on Wednesday evening was part of a storm system moving through the midwestern United States. The severe threat shifts back into the Northeast on Thursday, stretching from Kentucky to Vermont.

Damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes will be possible along the storm system’s projected path, which includes the cities of Cincinnati, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Binghamton, New York; Albany, New York; and Burlington, Vermont.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, was already hit by historic rainfall and flooding earlier this week.

Thursday’s threat of heavy rainfall and flooding will persist into the weekend for the Northeast, including the Interstate 95 travel corridor. The latest forecast shows an additional 3 to 5 inches of rain is possible across northern New England, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans across 15 U.S. states are under heat alerts for Thursday, from Washington to Florida. The heat index could surpass 115 degrees Fahrenheit in the mid-South, the Gulf Coast and Florida, with potentially record high temperatures from Houston to Miami.

On Wednesday, temperatures in Phoenix reached 110 degree Fahrenheit for the 13th straight day, putting Arizona’s capital on track to break the record 18-day streak that was set in 1974.

The latest forecast shows the heat is only going to get worse and won’t ease for at least another week, with temperatures across the Southwest expected to peak over the weekend. An excessive heat watch will be in effect for Burbank, California, from Friday through Monday as temperatures could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hospitals nationwide have seen emergency department visits for heat-related illness more than double over the past month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

police-questioned-serial-rape-suspect-matthew-nilo-about-sexual-assault-during-2008-marijuana-arrest:-da’s-office
insert_link

National News

Police questioned serial rape suspect Matthew Nilo about sexual assault during 2008 marijuana arrest: DA’s office

(BOSTON) -- Authorities questioned serial rape suspect Matthew Nilo back in July of 2008 about a suspected sexual assault after he was arrested for marijuana possession in Boston's North End, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office told ABC News. Nilo was arrested July 12, 2008, around 4 a.m., according to a copy of the police report obtained by ABC News. There is no mention in the report of […]

todayJuly 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%