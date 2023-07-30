AD
Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters pay tribute to Sinéad O’Connor alongside Alanis Morissette at Japan’s Fuji Rock festival

July 30, 2023

ABC/Travis Bell; ABC/Eric McCandless

Foo Fighters paid tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor during their set Saturday, July 29, at Japan’s Fuji Rock festival with some help from Alanis Morissette.

The “You Oughta Know” artist joined Dave Grohl and company for a rendition of O’Connor’s song “Mandinka,” a track off her 1987 debut album, The Lion and the Cobra.

You can watch footage of collaborative cover posted to Foo Fighters’ Instagram Story.

O’Connor’s death was announced Wednesday, July 26. She was 56.

Along with their mutual love for O’Connor, Foo Fighters and Morissette share another connection: late drummer Taylor Hawkins played in Morissette’s band before he joined the Foos. She played “You Oughta Know” alongside Foo Fighters during their Los Angeles tribute concert to Hawkins in September 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

