Foo Fighters share live “Under You” performance video from streaming concert

ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters have premiered a live performance video for “Under You,” a track off their new album, But Here We Are.

The clip was taken from Dave Grohl and company’s May streaming concert, during which they introduced new drummer Josh Freese, who joined the band following the March 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

You can watch the “Under You” performance streaming now on YouTube.

But Here We Are, the first Foo Fighters album since Hawkins’ passing, was released in June. It also includes the lead single “Rescued.”

Foo Fighters’ U.S. tour in support of ﻿But Here We Are﻿ will pick back up August 4 in Spokane, Washington.