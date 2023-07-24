AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Former reverend arrested for allegedly killing 8-year-old girl in 1975 while she was on her way to his Bible camp

todayJuly 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(MARIETTA, Ga.) — An 83-year-old former reverend has been arrested for allegedly killing an 8-year-old girl in 1975 while she was on her way to his Bible camp, authorities said.

On Aug. 15, 1975, Gretchen Harrington was walking alone to her last day of camp in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, when the suspect, David Zandstra, allegedly drove up to her in his green station wagon, prosecutors said.

Zandstra was a reverend at the camp and a friend of the Harrington family, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a Monday news conference. Zandstra was also the father of one of Gretchen’s friends, so the 8-year-old got in his car, Stollsteimer said.

Zandstra confessed to police last week, according to the criminal complaint. Zandstra allegedly told authorities that once he got Gretchen in his car, he drove to a secure location. Zandstra then asked Gretchen to take off her clothes, and when she refused, he allegedly beat her to death with his hands, Stollsteimer said.

Zandstra allegedly disposed of her body and then went back to the church, Stollsteimer said.

“This man is evil,” Stollsteimer said.

Zandstra, who later served as a reverend in Texas and Georgia, now lives in Marietta, Georgia, officials said. He is in custody in Georgia on charges including criminal homicide and is fighting extradition, Stollsteimer said.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses saw Gretchen talking to the driver of a green station wagon, and multiple witnesses, and Zandstra himself, placed Zandstra driving on the road where Gretchen was seen walking to camp.

Zandstra also allegedly gave authorities specific descriptions of Gretchen’s clothes, even though he had denied seeing Gretchen that day, according to the criminal complaint.

This January, prosecutors said authorities interviewed a woman who was best friends with Zandstra’s daughter when they were children. She told police that at one sleepover at Zandstra’s house when she was 10, she was awakened by Zandstra groping her, prosecutors said. When she told Zandstra’s daughter, the daughter allegedly replied that her dad “does that sometimes,” according to the criminal complaint.

The Harrington family said in a statement released by prosecutors, “We are extremely hopeful that the person who is responsible for the heinous crime that was committed against our Gretchen will be held accountable.”

“If you met Gretchen, you were instantly her friend. She exuded kindness to all and was sweet and gentle,” the family said. “We are grateful for the continual pursuit of justice by law enforcement and we want to thank the Pennsylvania State Police for never stopping in their constant search for answers. We would not be here today if it was not for them.”

ABC News’ Cherise Rudy contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nasa’s-mission-to-collide-with-asteroid-sent-‘swarm-of-boulders’-into-space
insert_link

National News

NASA’s mission to collide with asteroid sent ‘swarm of boulders’ into space

(NEW YORK) -- A "swarm of boulders" was sent careening into space after NASA successfully disrupted the orbit of an asteroid last year, according to the space agency. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or DART, collided with Dimorphos, a small asteroid that is the moon of a bigger space rock, Didymos, at about 14,000 miles per hour. Not only did the test successfully change the trajectory of the orbit […]

todayJuly 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%