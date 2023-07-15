AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Four killed in mass shooting in Georgia, shooter remains on the loose: Police

todayJuly 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sheila Paras/Getty Images/STOCK

(HAMPTON, Ga.) — A gunman remains on the loose after fatally shooting four people in Hampton, Georgia, on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they are looking for 41-year-old Andre Longmore in connection with the shooting of 3 adult males and 1 female. The names of the victims have not been released.

There were at least four different shooting locations within close proximity, police said at an afternoon press conference.

Longmore was last seen in a Black GMC Acadia with Georgia tags.

There is no motive for the shooting at this time, police said. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident began at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta, Henry County officials said.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

90-million-americans-across-16-states-from-washington-to-florida-under-heat-alerts
insert_link

National News

90 million Americans across 16 states from Washington to Florida under heat alerts

(NEW YORK) -- A deadly heat wave continues as 90 million Americans across 16 states from Washington to Florida are under heat alerts on Saturday. The all-time global heat record is in jeopardy at Furnace Creek in Death Valley. The current world record is 134ºF. Death Valley has only reached above 130 degrees five times.   It has been the hottest first two weeks of July on record for Phoenix and […]

todayJuly 15, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Peter Frampton announces Royal Albert Hall live album

UMe Peter Frampton has captured one of his iconic live shows for a brand new live album. The guitar great will drop Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall on September 1. The album was recorded during Frampton’s sold-out concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November 2022. It features Frampton and his band, made […]

todayJuly 14, 2023

AD
0%