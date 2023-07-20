AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Fox debuts trailer for new animated series ‘Krapopolis’

todayJuly 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Fox

Fox has released a new trailer to its upcoming new show from Rick and Morty and Community co-creator Dan Harmon, Krapopolis. The new show, which viewers can check out on Fox in a special preview event on Sunday, July 24, will have its debut Thursday evening at San Diego Comic-Con.

Set in ancient Greece, the show stars the voices of Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade from The IT Crowd. It “tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.”

Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the self-involved mortal son of the goddess Deliria, played by Waddingham, and the ruler of the titular city.

The new snippet riffs on common tropes in Greek myths, like a hybrid centaur who yells “Yahh!” to get himself to giddy up. There’s also a gag about something we take for granted that we can thank the Romans, not the Greeks for. “Guess what today is!” a character excitedly asks Ayoade’s character. “Everyone guesses what every day is, we don’t have a calendar,” he answers.

The show, billed as Fox’s first wholly owned animated series, was renewed for a second and third season in 2022 — before it even premiered.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-mariah-carey,-billy-joel-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and more

Mariah Carey isn't like a regular mom — she's a cool mom. The Grammy winner shared a video to her TikTok page in which she and her twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, dance along to her 2008 hit "Touch My Body" off her E=MC² album. "Why not?" she captioned the video. "Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody." Billy Joel has added another show to his […]

todayJuly 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%