Geoff Downes’ side project Downes Braide Association releasing new album

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
Cherry Red Records

Downes Braide Association, made up of Yes Geoff Downes and songwriter Chris Braide, is ready to release new music. The duo will drop their fifth studio album, Celestial Songs, on September 8 and have shared the first single from the record, “Clear Light.”

“As we were writing the songs for the album, they started to become thematic in emotion and feeling,” Braide shares, “more classic rock than the predecessor Halcyon Hymns. The songs were about life and death, time, love, nostalgia, spirituality. Very DBA in fact.”

Downes adds, “There’s a lot of variety on the album, too…I hope people will appreciate it and get behind it, not just the songwriting and vocals but the overall instrumentation and musicianship is very high on this album.”

The album features a cameo by Soft Cell’s Marc Almond on the track “Darker Side of Fame,” with Downes noting, “Marc and Chris’ voices blend really well.”

Celestial Songs will be released as a CD, two-LP and box set, the last of which includes a 12-inch purple vinyl, 12×12 special edition print and more. All are available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Celestial Songs:

“Look What You Do”

“Clear Light”

“Keep On Moving”

“Darker Side Of Fame”

“Hey Kid”

“Will To Power”

“Heart Shaped Hole”

“Dear Petra”

“On The Run”

“Goodbye To You (Sister Shame)”

“Beyond The Stars”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

