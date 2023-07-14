AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Goo Goo Dolls releasing 25th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘Dizzy Up the Girl’

todayJuly 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

On September 15, almost 25 years to the day after it was first released, Goo Goo Dolls will release a special vinyl version of Dizzy Up the Girl, the 1998 album that made them superstars.

The limited-run LP is pressed on metallic silver ice vinyl. When the original version came out on September 22, 1998, it spun off the hits “Slide,” “Broadway” and “Black Balloon.” It also included the band’s signature hit, “Iris,” which had actually been released months prior on the soundtrack of the film City of Angels.

Since then, 6 million copies of the album have been sold worldwide. “Iris” alone has been RIAA-certified for sales of 7 million copies and 1 billion Spotify streams. You can preorder the special edition now.

Goo Goo Dolls’ Big Night Out tour, which kicks off July 24, will feature performances of the hits from that album, plus “I Won’t Back Down,” the band’s new Tom Petty cover song recorded with their opening act, O.A.R. The Goos’ new single, “Run All Night,” will also be on the set list.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-ryan-griffin’s-‘phases’-+-lanco’s-“lasso”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin’s ‘Phases’ + LANCO’s “Lasso”

Ryan Griffin has dropped his new EP, Phases. "I hope you connect with this project, no matter what phase of love you are in. Here’s to never giving up on finding something REAL!" Ryan shares. The five-track set includes his latest single, "Heart to Break." LANCO has released a new jaunty shuffler, "Lasso." It's accompanied by a feel-good music video with all four members showing off their best dance moves.Mitchell Tenpenny's set to drop a new song, "Bigger Mistakes," on Friday, July […]

todayJuly 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%