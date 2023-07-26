AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan releases new ‘Lighthouse’ track, “I Saw God On 10th Street”

todayJuly 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
The World Is Flat

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released the new song “I Saw God on 10th Street,” the second single from his upcoming solo album, Lighthouse, which drops October 20.

“I picture him as an old guy with white beard and hair, leaning up against a wall on a city street,” says Duff about his view of God. “The ultimate jurist of us all. Pissed off, squinting eyes to ward off what he sees, spitting frequently with no care for who may be around. The Creator. God. Allah, Shiva…or whomever.”

He adds, “I think I see him sometimes over on 10th St., hands in tight fists, and toes curled up and tense.”

You can listen to “I Saw God on 10th Street” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Lighthouse, McKagan’s first solo release since 2019’s Tenderness, features 11 tracks, with guest appearances by his GN’R bandmate Slash, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Iggy Pop. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

us-heat-wave-eyes-northeast-amid-severe-storms:-latest-forecast
insert_link

National News

US heat wave eyes Northeast amid severe storms: Latest forecast

(NEW YORK) -- More than a third of the United States is on alert for hot temperatures amid a deadly heat wave that has plagued the country for weeks. The National Weather Service has issued heat alerts that are in effect Wednesday morning for 120 million Americans across 27 states, from California to Massachusetts. The weather forecast for Wednesday shows temperatures heating up particularly in the middle of the country, […]

todayJuly 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%