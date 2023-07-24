AD
Hailey Whitters’ “Tie’r Down” was inspired by a Trisha Yearwood classic

todayJuly 24, 2023

Background
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Hailey Whitters has dropped a breezy new song, “Tie’r Down.”

Of the nostalgic track, Hailey shares, “It’s no secret I grew up a kid on ’90s country radio, and so when I went in one day to write with Rodney Clawson and Chris LaCorte, I was reminiscing about Trisha Yearwood‘s song ‘XXX’s & OOO’s.'”

“I was thinking a lot about the way that song made me feel – strong and like I could do anything I set my mind to despite whatever barriers anyone or anything might put in my way,” she adds. “I wanted to write a song that made young girls growing up in today’s world feel that same feeling.”

“Tie’r Down” is the latest preview of Hailey’s forthcoming EP, I’m In Love. Due out July 28, the six-track set includes the title track and “Everything She Ain’t,” which is #15 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The fate of Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is now in the hands of a U.K. jury. Variety notes that the 12-person panel in the actor's sex assault trial have begun deliberations, after the judge in the case highlighted evidence and testimony -- including from celebrities like Elton John -- that jurors had witnessed since the trial began on June 28. Spacey faces 12 charges from four accusers, […]

todayJuly 24, 2023

