Hailey Whitters’ “Tie’r Down” was inspired by a Trisha Yearwood classic

Hailey Whitters has dropped a breezy new song, “Tie’r Down.”

Of the nostalgic track, Hailey shares, “It’s no secret I grew up a kid on ’90s country radio, and so when I went in one day to write with Rodney Clawson and Chris LaCorte, I was reminiscing about Trisha Yearwood‘s song ‘XXX’s & OOO’s.'”

“I was thinking a lot about the way that song made me feel – strong and like I could do anything I set my mind to despite whatever barriers anyone or anything might put in my way,” she adds. “I wanted to write a song that made young girls growing up in today’s world feel that same feeling.”

“Tie’r Down” is the latest preview of Hailey’s forthcoming EP, I’m In Love. Due out July 28, the six-track set includes the title track and “Everything She Ain’t,” which is #15 and rising on the country charts.