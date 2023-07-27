AD
Entertainment News

HBO renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ for fourth season

todayJuly 27, 2023

L-R – Patterson, McBride, Devine — Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Fans of The Righteous Gemstones have seen their prayers answered: HBO has renewed its acclaimed original comedy series for a fourth season.

Created by costar Danny McBride, the show about a greedy televangelist family centers on the family members’ jockeying for control of their dollar-grabbing dynasty. It also stars John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Walton Goggins, Steve Zahn, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson and Casey Wilson, and wraps up its nine-episode third season on Sunday, July 30.

The network notes the series’ audience — an average of “4.9 million an episode and growing” — beats McBride’s other HBO efforts, the beloved Eastbound & Down and the short-lived Vice Principals.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

