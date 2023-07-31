AD
Buck Country Music News

Hear a preview of Brett Young’s “Don’t Take The Girl” cover

todayJuly 31, 2023

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Brett Young has shared a snippet of his cover of Tim McGraw‘s 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl.”

“@TheTimMcGraw’s ‘Don’t Take The Girl’ was the song that made me fall in love with Country music,” Brett tweeted alongside a short audio clip of the track. “It only felt right to record my version of it for the new record. I hope y’all enjoy it.”

“Don’t Take The Girl” will be featured on Brett’s forthcoming album, Across The Streets. Arriving Friday, August 4, the record will also include “Let Go Too Soon,” “Back To Jesus” and Brett’s romantic new single, “Dance With You.” 

Across The Streets is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

The late John Wetton’s solo career highlighted in new box set

QEDG Management The musical legacy of Asia cofounder, singer and bassist John Wetton will be celebrated with a new eight-CD box set dropping November 24. John Wetton: An Extraordinary Life will feature remastered versions of Wetton’s six solo albums, with each containing bonus tracks and two bonus discs featuring live and unreleased recordings curated by Wetton archivist Rick Nelson. The six solo albums in the box set include 1980’s Caught in the Crossfire, 1994’s Battle Lines, 1997’s Arkangel, 2000’s Welcome to […]

todayJuly 31, 2023

