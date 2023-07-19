AD
Buck Country Music News

Hear a preview of Lady A’s new song, “Love You Back”

todayJuly 19, 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

New music’s on the horizon for Lady A.

The group recently shared a clip of their as-yet-unreleased song “Love You Back.”

“We just got a few mixes back on some new music that we’re pretty amped up about. This one is called ‘Love You Back,'” Lady A captions their latest Instagram Reel.

The video opens with Lady A’s Charles KelleyHillary Scott and Dave Haywood briefly explaining the backstory of the song at their recent secret listening party in Nashville.

“We were trying to kind of give this a little bit of an old-school Lady A kind of treatment,” shares Dave before the clip of “Love You Back” plays.

Lady A’s currently on the road on their Request Line Tour. To get tickets, visit ladyamusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Dustin Lynch covers Toby Keith with young fan onstage

John Medina/Getty Images You just never know what to expect at a Dustin Lynch show. Recently, the "Ridin' Roads" hitmaker brought up a young, country music-loving fan onstage to share the spotlight with him.  "Get on that stage, Nikko. You good? Nikko, I've got to see what's under the cowboy hat, man. What kind of haircut are you rocking?" Dustin asks Nikko in his Instagram Reel. Nikko then takes off his hat to reveal his mullet and tells Dustin he wants

todayJuly 19, 2023

