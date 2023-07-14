AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Hear an acoustic version of Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only”

todayJuly 14, 2023

ABC/Larry McCormack

Tim McGraw has surprise-released an acoustic rendition of his single “Standing Room Only.”

The stripped-down version spotlights Tim’s signature vocals as he delivers the powerful song over acoustic guitar strums.

“I wanna live a life, live a life/ Like a dollar and the clock on the wall don’t own me/ Shine a light, shine a light/ Like mama’s front porch when I’m lost and lonely/ Start forgivin’ and start forgettin’/ Be somebody that’s worth rememberin’/ Live a life so when I die/ There’s standing room only, standing room only/ Standing room only, standing room only,” Tim sings in the chorus.

“Standing Room Only” is Tim’s current single and the title track of his forthcoming 17th studio album, due out August 25.

Preorder Standing Room Only now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

