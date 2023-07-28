Hear Melissa Etheridge’s “new” song from upcoming Broadway musical

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Ahead of her upcoming Broadway musical Melissa Etheridge: My Window, Melissa Etheridge has put out a previously unreleased song that’s featured in the show.

The song, which has been heavily bootlegged through the years, is called “Juliet.” It’s about a girl who is the object of speculation by boys and by her parents: She doesn’t seem to have a boyfriend, so they all want to know who her “Romeo” is.

Melissa, who’s played “Juliet” live many times, explained in a fan-shot performance of it on June 23 that she never released the song because “it was about a lesbian bar.” “I wasn’t out at that time,” she laughed. “Nobody was!”

Melissa will perform “Juliet” live in the Broadway show, which will debut with a nine-week residency at New York’s famed Circle in the Square Theater on September 14; the official opening night is Thursday, September 28. Tickets are on sale now via Telecharge.com.

The off-Broadway version of the show, written by Melissa and her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, ran last year. It featured the Grammy-winning singer telling her life story, interspersed with live musical performances. It’s not clear what, if anything, will change in the Broadway version.

The show opens just a few weeks after the publication of Melissa’s new memoir, Talking to My Angels, which comes out September 5.