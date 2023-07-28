AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Hear Melissa Etheridge’s “new” song from upcoming Broadway musical

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Ahead of her upcoming Broadway musical Melissa Etheridge: My Window, Melissa Etheridge has put out a previously unreleased song that’s featured in the show.

The song, which has been heavily bootlegged through the years, is called “Juliet.” It’s about a girl who is the object of speculation by boys and by her parents: She doesn’t seem to have a boyfriend, so they all want to know who her “Romeo” is.

Melissa, who’s played “Juliet” live many times, explained in a fan-shot performance of it on June 23 that she never released the song because “it was about a lesbian bar.” “I wasn’t out at that time,” she laughed. “Nobody was!”

Melissa will perform “Juliet” live in the Broadway show, which will debut with a nine-week residency at New York’s famed Circle in the Square Theater on September 14; the official opening night is Thursday, September 28. Tickets are on sale now via Telecharge.com.

The off-Broadway version of the show, written by Melissa and her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, ran last year. It featured the Grammy-winning singer telling her life story, interspersed with live musical performances. It’s not clear what, if anything, will change in the Broadway version.

The show opens just a few weeks after the publication of Melissa’s new memoir, Talking to My Angels, which comes out September 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tim-mcgraw-announces-2024-standing-room-only-tour-with-carly-pearce
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw announces 2024 Standing Room Only Tour with Carly Pearce

ABC/Connie Chornuk Tim McGraw has finally revealed the big news he's teased all week. The country superstar will hit the road next year on his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour. "I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," says Tim, who's also readying to release his forthcoming album Standing Room Only on August 25. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%