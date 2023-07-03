Here are 25 cake ideas for America’s birthday

Mötley Crüe planning 2024 tour, plus news on their club show & more
According to frontman Vince Neil, the band isn't planning to stop touring once their tour with Def Leppard is over. During an interview with The Music Universe podcast, Neil spilled the beans on the band's future plans — and that includes more recording and more touring. "We have eight shows in the U.S. after (the U.K./European leg). Then we go to Australia and Japan, and then I think we're gonna go back in […]