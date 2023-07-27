AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Hop on a Haunted History Tour at the Ryman

todayJuly 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
NEIL BRAKE/AFP via Getty Images

The hallowed Ryman Auditorium may be a go-to performance value for class acts, but did you know it’s got some spooky history?

If you’re going to be in Nashville soon, be sure to check out the Ryman Haunted History Tour. Happening July 29, August 4 and August 13, the tour will offer guests the opportunity to unravel the Mother Church of Country Music’s 131-year history.

Each ticket includes a special guided 45-minute tour of the iconic Ryman, rare access beneath the famous stage and a keepsake photograph.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit ryman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

brothers-osborne-introduce-new-song,-“ain’t-nobody-got-time-for-that”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Brothers Osborne introduce new song, “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That”

Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne is sharing the story behind their as-yet-unreleased track "Ain't Nobody Got Time For That." "'Ain't Nobody Got Time For That' is a song we wrote with Jaren Johnston and Lee Miller out in a cabin out in the woods of Tennessee," TJ shares in an Instagram reel. "We just started doing something, we thought, 'Man, let's have something that's really fun and doesn't have any guardrails on it and there's no […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%