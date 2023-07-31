AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Hot dogs, HAIM and hijinks: A busy weekend for Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

todayJuly 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran brought their respective tours to stadiums over the weekend, and in addition to rocking thousands of fans, they also made time for some fun offstage moments.

On July 29, before he took the stage at Chicago’s Soldier Field, Ed manned the counter at a local place called The Weiners Circle, which serves up hot dog and abuse to customers.  He posted video of himself handing out hot dogs to screaming fans, and captioned the post, “Served hot dogs at@wienerscircletoday. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it.”

The restaurant’s Instagram reposted the video, with the caption, “Our newest trainee, a British lad by the name of Ed Sheeran, has a lot to learn, but he apparently has quite a following.”

Ed also broke the attendance record at Soldier Field and got a new tattoo: an acorn.  He mysteriously noted, “Autumn is coming, tell a friend.”

As for Taylor, she played Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.  Ahead of the first show on July 28, Taylor posted a TikTok of her dad riding a Segway backstage at the stadium behind her and her pal Gigi Hadid, who were being driven in a golf cart.  She captioned it, “my dads on his segway s*** again.”

Also on July 28, Taylor was joined onstage by her opening act, HAIM, who were all dressed in the outfits they wore in Taylor’s video for “Bejeweled.” The trio of sisters posted a TikTok of themselves on their way to the stage, and captioned it, “Us on our way to be evil and stepsisters.” 

At that same show, Taylor brought Aaron Dessner onstage for the first ive performance of the evermore bonus track, “Right Where You Left Me.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

conner-smith-says-“creek-will-rise”-is-“everything-i-love-about-country-music”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Conner Smith says “Creek Will Rise” is “everything I love about country music”

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co. "Creek Will Rise" is fast proving to be Conner Smith's breakout single, and it's not hard to imagine why with its upbeat, swampy production and Conner's high-energy vocal delivery. "'Creek Will Rise' is as fast as I can get a song," says Conner, who wrote the track with Parker Welling, Chase McGill and Chris LaCorete. "This is the first song that we felt like captured my live show. My live show is as much energy as you […]

todayJuly 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%