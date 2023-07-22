AD
“I am on my way back”: Jamie Foxx speaks out about health issues

todayJuly 22, 2023

Jamie Foxx has spoken out and addressed his medical complications for the first time since he was hospitalized in April.

The 55-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram Friday night, July 21, saying that he has been through “hell and back” over the past several months while dealing with his undisclosed medical issue.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx said. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

The Oscar-winner continued, “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx added that his road to recovery “had some potholes,” but he is on his way back to good health and able to work again.

He even cracked a joke at reports his condition left him blind by comically crossing and uncrossing his eyes.

“I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got,” said Foxx.

The actor also took a moment to praise his family for all the support they have given him over the past few months.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in, in such a way,” Foxx said. “They kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out, they protected me and that’s what I hoped that everyone could have in moments like these.”

At the end of the emotional message, Foxx declared, “I am on my way back.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

