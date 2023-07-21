AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“I Don’t Want To Be” that old: Gavin DeGraw’s ‘Chariot’ turns 20

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
J Records/BMG

Twenty years ago this weekend, a new piano-playing pop star made his debut: Gavin DeGraw‘s first album, Chariot, arrived July 22, 2003. He thinks the album still holds up, even though there are definitely things he’d change about it.

“You know, it lives in a certain place for me,” Gavin tells ABC Audio. “I have to forgive myself listening back to it for certain things, because you can’t help but look at it with the lens you have now, right? You can’t help yourself.”

He notes, “The same way I look back on an old picture from 20 years ago and say, ‘What was I wearing?’ I do the same thing with vocal tone and thinking to yourself, ‘Well, why did I write that? I coulda done better than that.'”

Overall, though, Gavin thinks Chariot still sounds pretty good because it doesn’t sound dated.

“That particular album aged pretty well because there’s not too much, like, electronic stuff happening,” he explains. “I could certainly go back and change things for everything I’ve ever done. But every painter has to walk away from the canvas at some point — and that’s all there is to it.”

Chariot, now RIAA-certified Platinum, features the RIAA-certified Gold “Follow Through“; the Platinum-certified title track; and Gavin’s signature song “I Don’t Want To Be,” which is certified for sales of 2 million copies. 

The success of “I Don’t Want To Be” gave the album a huge boost: in September 2003, the WB series One Tree Hill premiered with that song as its theme. It was released as a single in early 2004 and soon became a top 10 hit. Gavin went on to make four appearances on the show before it wrapped in 2012.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

riley-green-on-touring-+-collaborating-with-luke-combs:-“i’m-such-a-big-fan-of-him”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green on touring + collaborating with Luke Combs: “I’m such a big fan of him”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach The opportunity to tour with Luke Combs and sing in stadiums is one Riley Green doesn't take lightly.  "Stadium shows are great. It's such a big deal to go out there and be in front of 50 [thousand], 60,000 people," Riley tells ABC Audio. "[It's] something I never thought I'd be doing, but it's great to have my first stadium tour be with Luke since I've been such a big fan […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%