Entertainment News

In Brief: Emmys postponed due to strikes, and more

todayJuly 28, 2023

Vendors for the 75th Primetime Emmys have been informed that the ceremony, originally slated to take place on September 18, has been postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, according to Variety. While the move was expected, the TV Academy and Fox had been holding off on making an official announcement. However, with the ceremony just two months away, vendors involved with the event needed to be informed now that their services will have to be put on hold. Same for the Creative Arts Emmys originally set for September 9 and 10. A new date has yet to be announced. The last time the Emmys were postponed was in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks…

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover have stepped in to develop the Lando Calrissian series Lando for Lucasfilm and Disney+, replacing Justin Simien, who recently parted ways with the series, according to Deadline. Glover and his brother will reportedly write the series with an eye towards Donald reprising his role from Ron Howard’s 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story

Drag Race fans wanted more, and they’re finally getting it. Full 90-minute episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 are headed to Paramount+, according to Variety. Drag Race moved from VH1 to MTV for its 15th season and went from a 90-minute format to 60 minutes. In addition to the extended episodes, Drag Race Mexico is also headed to Paramount+ later this Fall…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

National News

Suspect arrested in 1993 abduction and murder of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom: Sheriff

(NEW YORK) -- Thirty years ago, 12-year-old Jennifer Odom was abducted after getting off her Florida school bus and found dead six days later, law enforcement officials said. On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in the homicide cold case. Jeffrey Crum, 61, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Crum is already serving two life sentences after he […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

