    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

In Brief: Nathan Fillion cast as Green Lantern in ‘Superman: Legacy’, and more

todayJuly 13, 2023

Warner Bros. Pictures on Tuesday dropped the final trailer to its upcoming DC Comics-based movie Blue Beetle, the studio’s first Latino-led superhero movie. Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña [SHOW-low Mar-i-DWANE-ya] plays Jamie Reyes, an everyday teenager who finds himself the recipient of an alien scarab that gives him extraordinary powers. Susan Sarandon plays the villainess, Victoria Kord and Mayans M.C.‘s Raoul Max Trujillo also stars as Carapax the Indestructible Man, along with What We Do in the ShadowsHarvey Guillén, Belissa Escobedo and Bruna Marquezine. Blue Beetle is set to hit theaters September 14…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Nathan Fillion, Madame Web‘s Isabela Merced and The Harder They Fall‘s Edi Gathegi have been added to the cast of DC Films boss James Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy, according to Deadline. Fillion will play Guy Gardner, one iteration of the superhero Green Lantern; Merced will portray Hawkgirl and Gathegi and will appear as Mister Terrific. As previously announced, David Corenswet will play Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane. Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025…

Bravo has renewed Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard for a second season. “We’re headed back to the Vineyard! #SummerHouseMV is officially coming back for season 2 and films this summer,” the cable channel tweeted on Tuesday. The first season of the Summer House spinoff followed a group of young Black professionals vacationing on the island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. A season 2 airdate has not been revealed…

