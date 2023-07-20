AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: NBC’s strike-protected programming plans, ‘Only Murders’ peek, and more

todayJuly 20, 2023

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have put a major crimp in the major networks’ fall schedule plans, with ABC and CBS leaning on reality shows — and the latter also calling up content like Yellowstone from its sister streaming network Paramount+ — to fill the gaps. But NBC has other plans, according to Deadline. The network will shift already-shot shows that were supposed to run in the winter mid-season period ahead to the fall. Included are 10 episodes of Magnum: P.I., to close its fifth and final season, as well as new episodes of its hit Quantum Leap reboot, as well as the missing persons drama Found, starring Shanola Hampton, and The Irrational, a procedural drama starring former Law & Order lead Jesse L. Martin

On Wednesday, Amazon unveiled the captivating trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of its epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time. Adapted from Robert Jordan‘s best-selling novels, the show delves into the journey of Rand al’Thor, portrayed by Josha Stradowski, a seemingly ordinary farm boy who learns “he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it.” The streamer teases, “Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness.” The series, which also stars Rosamund Pike, returns on September 1, exclusively on Prime Video…

Hulu dropped new artwork for the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building, giving fans a peak into the upcoming episodes. The synopsis reveals that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel — portrayed respectively by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — will be entangled in a murder mystery behind the scenes of a Broadway production. The victim is none other than Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, whose Broadway dreams meet a tragic end. Assisted by co-star Loretta Durkin, portrayed by Meryl Streep, the trio faces their toughest case yet, while director Oliver battles to salvage the show. Only Murders in the Building season 3 premieres August 8…

Written by: ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The virus lab at the heart of the contentious debate around COVID-19’s origins has been cut off from U.S. funding opportunities for likely violating National Institutes of Health's biosafety rules, according to a memo shared with ABC News. The Department of Health and Human Services has suspended the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s access to federal funding, and proposed banning them longer-term after the lab failed to provide sufficient documentation on their biosafety protocols and security measures, despite […]

todayJuly 20, 2023

