AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

In-N-Out locations in 5 states to ban employees from wearing face masks: Memo

todayJuly 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — Face masks that were in during the COVID-19 pandemic will officially be out at some In-N-Out Burger locations across five states, according to a company memo.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration declared the U.S. is no longer officially in a COVID-19 emergency for the first time since the pandemic began three years ago.

The popular West Coast burger chain released an internal memo last week notifying employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah of a mask policy update “to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.”

The memo, obtained by ABC News from a Scottsdale, Arizona-based employee, stated that “No masks shall be worn in the Store or Support facility unless an Associate has a valid medical note exempting him or her from this requirement.”

Employees who do wear a face mask for a medical reason will be required by In-N-Out to “wear a company-provided N-95 mask,” according to the memo. “A different type of mask may only be worn with a valid medical note exempting the Associate from the N-95 mask requirement.”

There are also exemptions to the policy for employees “who are required to wear masks or other protective gear as part of their job duties (e.g., patty room Associates, lab technicians, painters, etc.).”

According to the memo, employees who fail to comply with the updated policy may face “appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment, based on the severity and frequency of the violation.”

In-N-Out did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The company plans to review this “periodically to ensure its effectiveness and compliance with evolving health guidelines,” according to the memo.

The rule will take effect August 14, the memo says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

wife-of-gilgo-beach-murder-suspect-files-for-divorce,-court-filing-shows
insert_link

National News

Wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect files for divorce, court filing shows

(MASSAPEQUA, N.Y.) -- The wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has filed for divorce nearly a week after the Manhattan architect was arrested in the case, according to a new court filing. The filing in Suffolk County Supreme Court is dated Wednesday and indicates the divorce will be "uncontested." The case caption is Asa Ellerup v. Rex Heuermann. The development comes in the wake of Heuermann's arrest on […]

todayJuly 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%