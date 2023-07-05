AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ digs up $71 million through Fourth of July

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lucasfilm

Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to keep up with box office expectations that predicted it would gross somewhere between $80 and $85 million through July 4.

The latest and final chapter in the Indiana Jones saga, starring Harrison Ford, added an estimated $11.8 million to its domestic haul on Monday bringing the total to $71 million. However, Variety reports that, unlike other holidays, Independence Day doesn’t traditionally draw huge crowds into movie theaters, since families are usually hitting the beach, barbecuing, or watching the fireworks. It’s the time off around the holiday that attracts moviegoers, so reaching that $82-$85 million is seeming more likely.

However, while the $82 million domestic gross is in line with predictions, it’s not a great start for a film that cost just shy of $300 million to make, not including marketing.

As for the remainder of the top five, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse landed second and added an estimated $3 million on Monday, bringing its North American tally to $343 million, rapidly closing in on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s $355 million, to become the year’s second highest-grossing domestic film.

Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy Elemental finished third, adding an estimated $3 million on Monday, raising its North American total to $92 million.

Fourth place went to the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, which added an estimated $1.89 million on Monday, followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, rounding out the top five with an estimated $1.7 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

wham!’s-andrew-ridgeley-hopes-george-michael’s-estate-approves-a-biopic
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley hopes George Michael’s estate approves a biopic

Courtesy Netflix Netflix's new documentary WHAM! premieres July 5 and tells the story of the chart-topping '80s British pop act through never-before-seen footage and previously unheard interviews. But Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley is hoping this won't be the last film about the "Careless Whisper" duo. Speaking to Music Week, Ridgeley says he'd be "delighted" if a biopic along the lines of Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman was made about him and his late […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%