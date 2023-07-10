AD
Entertainment News

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ scares up $32.6 million to top the weekend box office

todayJuly 10, 2023

Background
David Lukacs

Insidious: The Red Door opened at no. 1 at the North American box office, beating expectations with an estimated $32.6 million. Overseas, the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise — starring Patrick WilsonRose ByrneTy SimpkinsAndrew AstorSteve CoulterWhannellAngus Sampson and Lin Shaye, reprising their roles from previous films, with Hiam Abbass and Sinclair Daniel joining the cast — logged the best start for a horror film in pandemic times, earning an estimated $31.4 million. The Red Door has collected $64 million worldwide.

That spelled bad news for Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny, which dipped to second place with an estimated $26.5 million in its second week of release. Dial of Destiny added an estimated $31.8 million at the international box office, for a global haul of $247.9 million.

The faith-based film The Sound of Freedom took third place with an estimated $17 million, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $39 million.

Pixar’s Elemental landed in fourth place, earning an estimated $9.6 million in its fourth week of release. The animated comedy has now topped $109.2 million at the North American box office and $251.9 million worldwide.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rounded out the top five, grabbing an estimated $8 million. Its six-week $357.6 million domestic tally pushes the film just ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the summer’s highest-grossing film. Globally, Across the Spider-Verse has earned $641 million.

Elsewhere, the raunchy comedy Joy Ride — starring Ashley ParkSherry ColaStephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu — bowed in sixth-place with an estimated $5.85 million at the domestic box office.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

