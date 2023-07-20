AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Is new music on the horizon for Chris Stapleton?

todayJuly 20, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Could a new era of Chris Stapleton music be approaching?

The Grammy-winning country star recently posted a monochrome photo of him in front of a microphone and holding an electric guitar at a recording studio.

While the Instagram post was caption-less, Chris’ wife, Morgane, commented with three emojis: white hearts and a headphone. His tour photographer, Andy Barron, also dropped an eye emoji in the comments, potentially hinting at new music.

Chris’ latest album is 2020’s multi-award-winning Starting Over, which spawned the singles “Cold,” “You Should Probably Leave,” “Joy of My Life” and the title track. Since then, he’s collaborated with various artists, including Carly Pearce on her current single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

What do you think? Is Chris getting ready to release new music? We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

