AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean says “Try That In A Small Town” accusations are “not only meritless, but dangerous”

todayJuly 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jason Aldean says online accusations his “Try That In A Small Town” video is “pro-lynching” are “not only meritless, but dangerous.” 

The video shows the Georgia native performing the song in front of a courthouse with an American flag at the entrance, intercut with news footage of a burning flag, protesters clashing with police and a convenience store robbery. 

CMT has pulled the video after running it for three days, according to Billboard

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it,” Jason responds, “and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

You can read his full statement on Facebook

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Dead & Company’s Final Tour raised $2 million for charity

courtesy of Live Nation Dead & Company has been raising money for charity throughout their Final Tour, and now that it’s over, the totals are in — and they’re quite impressive.  According to the voting rights nonprofit Headcount, the band raised $2 million over the course of the tour. Most of that money came from auctions of guitars, with more from their Participation Row. They also donated $2 from each ticket sold throughout the tour to charity. Since the band's formation in 2015, they've raised over $4 million. All […]

todayJuly 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%