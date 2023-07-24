Jason Rodriguez Announced as Men’s Wrestling Head Coach

Meet Ice Cube as Superfly in a new clip from ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Rapper/actor Ice Cube is fly — literally — in a just-released clip from the upcoming animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The clip shows a surprised Donatello, Raphael, Michaelangelo and Leonardo meeting Cube's character, a man-sized fly called, well, Superfly. "What! Y'all some little tortoises, huh?" Superfly says, "Y'all adorable, man!" Superfly explains that the radioactive ooze that spilled into a sewer and turned four turtles […]