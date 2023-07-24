AD
Jason Rodriguez Announced as Men’s Wrestling Head Coach

todayJuly 24, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Jason Rodriguez as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling.

After spending the previous eight years as the Head Men’s Wrestling coach of the club team at Texas State University, Rodriguez will now be taking his talents to the NCAA level as he takes over the Men’s Wrestling program at Schreiner University.

“We believe that coach Rodriguez will make an excellent addition to our staff here at Schreiner University” said Director of Athletics, Bill Raleigh “He brings in a lot of experience and knowledge of the collegiate wrestling landscape in Texas and will provide the Men’s Wrestling program with strong leadership as we look to establish ourselves in the NCAA.”

Rodriguez is also a graduate from Texas State University (2016) where he received a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Sports Psychology.

Written by: Schreiner University

