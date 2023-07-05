AD
Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Lopez defends her new alcohol brand: “I do enjoy the occasional cocktail”

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
Courtesy of Greg Swales

When Jennifer Lopez announced her new Delola brand of ready mixed cocktails, some fans criticized her for selling alcoholic beverages when she’s repeatedly said over the years that she doesn’t drink. But just before the Fourth of July, J-Lo took to Instagram to defend her decision.

“You know what, I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail out?’ And to tell you the truth, for a long time I didn’t drink,” she says in a video. She adds that over the past 10 to 15 years, you’ve probably seen photos of her “having the occasional cocktail.”

“I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly, I don’t drink to get s***-faced,” she continues. “I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.”

Jennifer explains that she’s tried to find “her” cocktail — a go-to drink that she loves. She tried White Russians, she’s tried rosé — but, she says, “I never found anything … like, ‘OK, that’s what I love, this is what I like to drink when I have a drink.’ And so like anything else in my life, I made it myself. I created Delola.”

J-Lo points out the brand is “about a healthier way, something that fit my lifestyle, to drink the way that I would drink, the way Jennifer drinks.”

Fans have also criticized the star for promoting alcohol because her husband, Ben Affleck, has been to rehab several times for his drinking. She didn’t address that in the video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

