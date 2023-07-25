AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jeremy Renner credits near-fatal accident recovery for new vodka collaboration

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Disney+

Weeks after his show Rennervations earned an Emmy nomination — and of course, after his “miracle” recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident — Jeremy Renner has another reason to smile.

He posted a photo of a bottle to his Instagram, along with the comment, “An exciting new week!!!” The Avengers actor added, “I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka.”

He adds, “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it. I’m excited for new ventures ahead.”

According to its website, the spirit is locally sourced and grown in South Carolina and distilled by a family-owned operation.

Renner’s post got more than 56,000 likes and comments of support from his followers — even those who were self-described as living a sober life.

He’s joining the likes of stars who have made a mint with their spirits ventures, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and George Clooney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-taylor-swift,-rob-thomas-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rob Thomas and more

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” has joined Spotify’s Billions Club. The Midnights track has officially surpassed 1 billion streams. Taylor celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thanks a billion guys,” with a head-exploding emoji. If you've seen the Barbie movie this will all make sense. At Matchbox Twenty's recent show in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rob Thomas dedicated the song "Push" to Ryan Gosling — who plays Ken in the film and serenades Margot […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%