AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jimmy Buffett makes surprise appearance at Rhode Island concert

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jimmy Buffett has returned to the stage.

People reports that the 76-year-old was the surprise guest this past weekend at a Rhode Island concert headlined by songwriter and Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band bandmate Mac McAnally.

Fan-shot video posted to Facebook shows McAnally performing the Alan Jackson/Buffett hit “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” changing one of the lyrics to sing, “At a moment like this, I can’t help but wonder what would Jimmy Buffett do?” The crowd immediately went wild at the sight of Buffett, who replied to the question, “I would come play for you.”

The pair then continued the song together, with Buffett later telling the crowd, “Well, it is good to see an audience, let me tell you that.”

Buffett canceled a South Carolina show in May, telling fans on social media he’d been hospitalized to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.” He was supposed to headline Milwaukee Summerfest on July 6, but that performance was also canceled.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

matt-cameron-contributes-to-new-“4th-of-july”-recording-for-‘superunknown’-tribute-album
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Matt Cameron contributes to new “4th of July” recording for ‘Superunknown’ tribute album

Magnetic Eye Records Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron contributes to a new recording of the band's song "4th of July,"  which is spearheaded by the metal project Marc Urselli's SteppenDoom. The cover was recorded for an upcoming tribute album to Soundgarden's 1994 album, Superunknown, dubbed Superunknown Redux. "When [record label] Magnetic Eye invited me to do '4th of July', I jumped at the opportunity to do a sludgy and weird rendition," Urselli […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%