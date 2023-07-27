AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jonas Brothers add 50 shows to THE TOUR, including overseas dates and more North American shows

todayJuly 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation

Jonas Brothers‘ upcoming trek THE TOUR just got a lot bigger … and longer.

The group has added 27 shows across Europe, Australia and New Zealand to their itinerary. Some of the shows will see them performing in countries they’ve never visited before, including Norway, Australia, Northern Ireland and Poland. Those dates extend the tour into June of 2024.

On top of that, they’ve added 26 new shows to their North American dates. The new batch of dates starts October 18 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is set to wrap December 9 in Brooklyn, New York. You can see all the new dates at jonasbrothers.com

Presale tickets for the North American shows will be sold via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program; you can register for it now through July 31 at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers. The presale starts on August 3, and the general onsale starts August 4 at 10 a.m. local time at jonasbrothers.com.

As previously reported, THE TOUR will start with two nights at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, on August 12 and 13, and will feature NickJoe and Kevin playing five albums every night.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

pink-and-opening-act-brandi-carlile-pay-tribute-to-sinead-o’connor-in-cincinnati
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Pink and opening act Brandi Carlile pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor in Cincinnati

Steve Granitz/WireImage At her concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 26, Pink paid tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor with some help from her Summer Carnival tour opening act, Brandi Carlile. As you can see in fan-shot video on YouTube and TikTok, Pink told the crowd, "When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City [New Jersey], and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%