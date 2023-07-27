Jonas Brothers add 50 shows to THE TOUR, including overseas dates and more North American shows

Live Nation

Jonas Brothers‘ upcoming trek THE TOUR just got a lot bigger … and longer.

The group has added 27 shows across Europe, Australia and New Zealand to their itinerary. Some of the shows will see them performing in countries they’ve never visited before, including Norway, Australia, Northern Ireland and Poland. Those dates extend the tour into June of 2024.

On top of that, they’ve added 26 new shows to their North American dates. The new batch of dates starts October 18 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is set to wrap December 9 in Brooklyn, New York. You can see all the new dates at jonasbrothers.com.

Presale tickets for the North American shows will be sold via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program; you can register for it now through July 31 at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers. The presale starts on August 3, and the general onsale starts August 4 at 10 a.m. local time at jonasbrothers.com.

As previously reported, THE TOUR will start with two nights at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, on August 12 and 13, and will feature Nick, Joe and Kevin playing five albums every night.