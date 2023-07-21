AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Joni Mitchell shares “Summertime” from upcoming ‘At Newport’ live album

todayJuly 21, 2023

Redwing Records

Joni Mitchell’s upcoming live album, Joni Mitchell At Newport, is set to drop July 28, and now, fans are getting to hear another track from the record.

The latest is Joni’s performance of the George Gershwin classic “Summertime,” which was actually the first song she sang during the Joni Jam at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, her first live performance in 20 years.

Joni Mitchell At Newport, produced by Joni and Brandi Carlile, features all the performances from the onstage Joni Jam. In addition to Carlile, Joni was joined by a host of guests, including Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim HanserothWynonna JuddCelisseLucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith.

Joni Mitchell At Newport is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

USWNT will wear custom Nike, Martine Rose suits at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Nike (NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Women's National Soccer team will take on Vietnam in the first round of the Group Stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, but before they step onto the pitch the team will sport a luxe new look ahead of the World Cup. Earlier this month Nike announced an exclusive collaboration with Martine Rose to create custom-tailored suits for the USWNT, which have yet […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

