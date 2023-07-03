AD
Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis details his 4th of July plans: “I love cooking for people”

todayJuly 3, 2023

With time off the road this 4th of July, Jordan Davis is looking forward to a nice, all-American gathering with his family and friends.

“I love cooking for people. I love having people over to the house, grilling hot dogs, cooking/making brisket, just being around the people you want to be around with – drinking beer, watching baseball,” Jordan shares with the press.

“I don’t know. Maybe I’m just getting old, but my idea of having fun now is having people over to the house and just playing host,” he adds. “And so, that’s exactly what we’re going to do this year; have some friends and family over and hang out with the kids, let ’em run around the sprinklers and cook a bunch of food.”

Jordan’s currently #1 on the country charts with his single “Next Thing You Know.” He’s also on tour with Dierks Bentley on Dierks’ Gravel & Gold Tour.

To see Jordan at an upcoming show, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

