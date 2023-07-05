AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis notches two-week #1 with “Next Thing You Know”

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis‘ “Next Thing You Know” holds steady at #1 for two weeks on the Mediabase Country chart.

The romantic ode, which was written with Greylan JamesChase McGill and Josh Osborne, is Jordan’s sixth career #1 single and third multi-week chart-topper. 

“Next Thing You Know” is the latest single from Jordan’s album, Bluebird Days. The 17-song project also includes the previous #1 hits “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” with Luke Bryan.

Jordan’s opening for Dierks Bentley on the Gravel & Gold Tour all summer long. For his full tour schedule, jordandavisofficial.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-cma-fest-documentary-premieres-on-hulu
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

New CMA Fest documentary premieres on Hulu

Courtesy of Country Music Association The Country Music Association's new feature-length documentary, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, is out. Arriving on the heels of its golden jubilee, the 75-minute film chronicles CMA Fest's five-decade history and features sit-down interviews with Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and more.  "CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history," shares CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. "As we step into our 50th year, […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%