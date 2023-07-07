AD
Local News

Kerr County seeking VSO

todayJuly 7, 2023

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office has announced that they are currently seeking a full-time assistant veterans service officer to help fulfill clerical duties, home, hospital and nursing home visits and interviews in its endeavor to help local veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces (and their families) find the benefits available to them. The VSO is responsible for informing military veterans, their family members and survivors of the various legal benefits available to them.

“The position is considered temporary, with the potential for becoming permanent,” said current VSO Jennifer Sanchez. The need for the position arose because of an increasing number of veteran clients, and the open-ended absence of Kerr County VSO Marty Mistretta, who was called up to active duty.

Job candidates must have a valid Texas driver’s license and must attain certification within 180 days of starting the position. Additionally, the person must attain Department of VA accreditation through the Texas Veterans Commission within 12 months of being hired.

More details regarding the position can be found at kerrcountytx.gov. Applications may be returned to Kerr County Human Resources Director Rosa Hernandez Sanchez at: rhernandez@co.kerr.tx.us or mailed to; Kerr County, Attn: Human Resources, 700 Main Street, Suite BA-104, Kerrville, TX 78028.

Written by: Michelle Layton

