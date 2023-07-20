AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis’ video game adaptation ‘Borderlands’ gets 2024 release date

todayJuly 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Christopher Willard

Lionsgate revealed on Thursday that Borderlands, the action movie based on the bestselling video game series, is hitting theaters August 9, 2024.

Kevin Hart, and Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the movie as the flesh-and-blood version of the game’s characters: Hart plays mercenary Roland; Blanchett the Siren, Lillith; and Curtis the archeologist, Dr. Patricia Tannis.  

Jack Black has also signed on to the picture as the voice of Claptrap, a wheeled, robotic sidekick from the games. 

The plot of the three Borderlands games centers on the planet Pandora — no, not the Avatar one — where players hunt for a mysterious Vault, and its jackpot of alien tech and other assorted treasures.

Horror director Eli Roth is helming the movie, which also stars comedian and actor Bobby Lee, actor Édgar Ramirez, actresses Gina Gershon and Ariana Greenblatt, and Creed II and III baddie Florian Munteanu.

The Borderlands games have sold more than 66 million units worldwide, according to co-producer Gearbox Software.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

shop-the-new-tecovas-x-thomas-rhett-collection
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Shop the new Tecovas x Thomas Rhett collection

ABC Global country star Thomas Rhett and cowboy boots and Western-style apparel retailer Tecovas have teamed up to launch The Thomas Rhett Collection. Available now, the limited-edition product line features six new pairs of boots — each named after a member of Thomas' family — two hats and a signature T-shirt. "I remember when Tecovas first came on the scene and I saw some of my friends wearing the boots - I immediately wanted […]

todayJuly 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%