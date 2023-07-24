AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey’s UK sex assault case now in jury’s hands

todayJuly 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The fate of Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is now in the hands of a U.K. jury.

Variety notes that the 12-person panel in the actor’s sex assault trial have begun deliberations, after the judge in the case highlighted evidence and testimony — including from celebrities like Elton John — that jurors had witnessed since the trial began on June 28.

Spacey faces 12 charges from four accusers, including seven for sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and counts of sex acts performed without consent. The incidents occurred between 2004 and 2013, when he was acting as the artistic director of London’s famed Old Vic Theatre.

Spacey has maintained his innocence. As reported, he recently granted an interview with the German publication ZEITmagazin, in which he said of the accusations, “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That’s what happened in the [Anthony] Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

The former House of Cards star denied one of the alleged victims’ accusations outright, while referring to two others as consensual, and another the result of a “clumsy pass” at the younger man.

Prosecutors alleged Spacey used his status and “power” as a celebrity to try to take advantage of his accusers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harry-styles-posts-message-to-fans-as-tour-concludes:-“i’ll-see-you-again-when-the-time-is-right”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles posts message to fans as tour concludes: “I’ll see you again when the time is right”

Live Nation After two years, Harry Styles' Love on Tour trek came to an end in Italy over the weekend, and he took to his Instagram Story on Monday (July 24) to post a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, especially the fans. Alongside a photo of Harry taking a bow onstage, he wrote, "Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you to my band, all the crew […]

todayJuly 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%